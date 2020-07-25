Parents of missing Madera toddler, 4-month-old daughter died in 2015

MADERA, California (KGPE) – The parents of Madera 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, face murder charges after being arrested early Friday morning. A death certificate that the couple had, showed they had a 4-month-old daughter who died in 2015. The cause of death is unknown at this time and police would not comment.

42-year-old Sukjinder was booked into jail around 7 a.m. on Friday. The mother, and Briseida Sran, was taken to the hospital and police confirmed she is 8 months pregnant.

“I don’t know what happened in his life for this to happen,” said Sukjinder’s cousin Sunndeep Sran. “I can’t fathom, I can’t even grasp what has gone on. We lost our cousin. We lost our nephew. It is just bad all the way around.”

Thaddeus went missing on July 14th. His parents told police they put him to bed around 10 p.m. and in the morning he was gone. Lawson said early on in the investigation the parents stopped cooperating.

“There were several instances where they had the ability to work with us in that situation,” said Lawson. “They chose not to.”

Hundreds of community members and law enforcement agencies including the FBI searched for the toddler for over a week. A tip on Thursday led them to an agriculture burn area near the Madera city limits where a body was found.

“The remains were burned,” said Lawson.

Less than 24 hours after the body was found, Thaddeus’s family gathered at the farm site to make a memorial out of balloons, candles, and flowers to pay tribute to the toddler.

An autopsy was done at 2 p.m. on Friday. Police strongly believe the remains are the toddlers.

Thaddeus’s three siblings are with Child Protective Services.

“They are doing fine and in the proper care right now,” said Lawson.

Sunndeep said the family is grateful for all of the community support during this difficult time.

“Fill his heart with love,” said Sunndeep. “He is a little angel now and we just want him to be remembered with a lot of love.”

