Parents arrested after 1-year-old boy overdoses on fentanyl, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 1-year-old boy is recovering and his parents are under arrest after the boy overdosed last week after being exposed to fentanyl, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police say on Jan. 15 just before 2:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Kroll Way near Gosford Road for a baby not breathing, according to a statement. The caller described the boy as being blue in color and not breathing.

When officers arrived they began CPR and successfully revived the child and continued medical treatment until medical personnel arrived, the department said. The child was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed as stable.

The police later learned the child was experiencing a fentanyl overdose due to exposure to drug paraphernalia, according to BPD. Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was found in the residence and in the child’s crib, the department said.

Both parents were arrested and charged with drug-related felonies, according to BPD. The child is currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the police department at 661-327-7111.

