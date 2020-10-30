Paranormal investigator talks about paranormal phenomena in Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Central California Paranormal Investigators are talking about paranormal activity before Halloween.

According to Central California Paranormal Investigators, they are a non-profit research organization that investigates paranormal phenomena specializing in ghosts and hauntings with an emphasis on education.

Jackie Meador who founded the Central California Paranormal talked to KSEE24 about ghosts and hauntings in the Central Valley.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com