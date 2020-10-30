Paranormal investigator talks about paranormal phenomena in Fresno

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — The Central California Paranormal Investigators are talking about paranormal activity before Halloween.

According to Central California Paranormal Investigators, they are a non-profit research organization that investigates paranormal phenomena specializing in ghosts and hauntings with an emphasis on education.

Jackie Meador who founded the Central California Paranormal talked to KSEE24 about ghosts and hauntings in the Central Valley.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.