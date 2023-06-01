CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local student who was paralyzed after a trampoline accident when he was 13 years old was able to walk across the stage of his high school graduation Wednesday evening.

A special moment for Makai Lloren at his graduation ceremony from Buchanan High School as he was able to walk across the stage to receive his high school diploma.

Lloren says that his goal when he started physical therapy was to be able to walk at his high school graduation and Wednesday night, he succeeded.

The entire Veterans Memorial Stadium erupted in cheers, encouraging Lloren with each of his 25 steps, made possible by a special device and the work of his physical therapist.

Lloren is paralyzed from the waist down after a tragic trampoline accident at Defy Clovis in 2019 when he was just 13 years old. Since the accident, Makai has been fighting hard to relearn his motor skills and has had a rally of support from his family, classmates, and community