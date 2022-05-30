FARMERSVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Fallen veterans were honored in Farmersville on Memorial Day for making the ultimate sacrifice.

The 66th annual Memorial Day parade brought in around 3200 spectators and then there was a rededication of a stolen monument at Veterans Memorial Park.

“It makes me want to cry, I am excited about it,” said June Hund who has attended the parade for years.

The parade is one of the largest events of the year for a town with a population of 11,000.

“It is a joy to be able to show her what her grandparents have done,” said Farmersville resident Michele Johnson.

Johnson brought her granddaughter Willow to the parade. Willow’s grandfather is a veteran and was on the parade’s opening float. Johnson plans to teach Willow the true meaning behind the holiday.

“It isn’t just a day to barbeque but a day to respect the men and women who serve and the men who died for our freedom,” said Johnson.

Just down the street at Veterans Memorial Park, Memorial Day hit home for John Alvarez who was named after his uncles who died in Vietnam and Korea.

“I never met my uncles, I was young,” said Alvarez.

To honor them, 15 years ago Alvarez made a brass plaque that listed the local fallen heroes. Several years ago the $1,500 plaque was stolen.

“A lot of people took it hard,” said Alvarez.

With help from the community, Alvarez began to rebuild. Local high school students welded together a new monument with a brand new steel plaque and two silhouettes kneeling.

Applause rang out as it was unveiled. This plaque is here to stay at 1200 lbs of steel and concreted into the ground.

“They will need a crane, a torch, and a big truck to get out of here this time,” said Alvarez.

Community residents, the Kiwanis Club, local veterans organizations, and others helped pay for the new monument.

