FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno Recycling Program will host a paper shredding event on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

The event will take place at the Municipal Service Center located at 1325 El Dorado (El Dorado and “E” Streets), from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or until the two shredding vehicles are full.

Fresno residents are encouraged to bring up to three banker boxes (approximately 12”x15”x10”) of personal documents to be shredded.

Additionally, Discount Shred will be on-site, so documents will be dumped and shredded upon drop-off.

City officials ask residents not to bring binders, binder clips, ledgers, and no other heavy metal objects, or plastics inside the boxes.

For more information on other recycling options and resources, visit www.fresno.gov/recycle.com or call the Recycling Hotline at (559) 621-1111.