Panel: Will shocking deadly Fresno police shooting of unarmed teen play a role in mayor’s race?

New surveillance video capturing the moment an unarmed teenager is shot in the back of the head by a Fresno police officer could become the focus of the upcoming mayor’s race. The video released publicly this week from a 2017 incident where police where in pursuit of 16-year old Isiah Murrieta-Golding. The teen ran from police after he and his brother were pulled over. The brothers were suspects in a homicide case. Sgt. Ray Villalvosa fired the fatal shot as the teen scaled a fence into a child daycare center.

New Fresno police chief Andy Hall issued a statement in support of the investigation that concluded the shooting was justified. Since the release of the video, that has now gone viral, there’s been outrage among community leaders.