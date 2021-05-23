Panel – What’s in a name? Did FUSD board get it right in naming new school after Farbers and not local prominent Armenian, Tatarian?

Fresno State has a new visionary leading the university into a new era, a post pandemic era. On Wednesday Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval was named the university's 9th president. His predecessor, Dr. Joseph Castro is now the CSU chancellor and had a hand in promoting Jimenez-Sandoval who served as the interim president for five months. In an exclusive interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters, the new president laid out his vision for the fall and if students will be required to wear face masks on campus. Dr. Jimenez-Sandoval also says they are still waiting on guidance on reopening Bulldog stadium to fans in the fall but will do everything they can to do so.