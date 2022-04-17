Three prominent Fresno community leaders make the case that former CSU chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro’s sudden resignation was a political hit job following shocking allegations revealed in a lengthy investigation published by USA Today. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno Unified trustee Keshia Thomas and longtime educator and former GOP congressional candidate Kevin Cookingham weigh in on the hot button issue that has forced state lawmakers to call for an audit of the CSU system.
