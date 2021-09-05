Panel: Valid complaint or retaliation? Is FUSD trustee Slatic’s filing to DA’s office valid or is it retaliation for being censured by the board?

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE) - It has been one year exactly since the Creek Fire began in the mountains of Fresno and Madera Counties. Almost 380,000 acres burned and over 850 homes and buildings were destroyed. On Saturday, the Shaver Lake community came together to celebrate the strength of all who survived the fire at an event called 'One Year Stronger' at the Shaver Lake Community Center.

Howard Hendrix was a 15 year resident of Pine Ridge and lost his home just 3 days after the fire started. For him, the event brought mixed emotions.