Panel: The great mask debate – Should parents be the decision-maker for their kids wearing a mask in class?

Students wearing masks in classrooms has become a heated debate as school starts up. For many students it will be the first time in a classroom during the pandemic in the last 18 months. Clovis Unified trustees decided to reverse their previous decision to allow parents to self-test their kids on whether to wear a mask to school or not. Clovis Unified superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Farrell also says the district will comply with the governor’s new public health order mandating all teachers and staff be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID tests. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Tom Del Beccaro and Amanda Renteria weigh in on who should be the decision-maker when it comes to kids wearing masks at school.