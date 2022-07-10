Measure C has sparked heated debate among the community and the elected officials looking to get it back on the ballot this November. Was the community involved enough in the process? Did the city of Fresno’s last minute alternative plan blindside the other Fresno COG members?

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Buddy Mendes and police editor for Fresno Land Danielle Bergstrom weigh in, on what has become a real fight over a near $7 billion spending plan to fix the roads, potholes, transit and even broadband.