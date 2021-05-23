Panel – Teachers or students? FUSD, FTA agree to one-time $3500 COVID bonus for all employees, is it the right decision?

Controversy and confusion, that's what played out over a four hour Fresno Unified school board meeting on Wednesday when trustees voted to name a new alternative school in southeast Fresno. A public survey taken by the district revealed more than 900 entries by the community would like to see the school named after local Armenian and international journalist Roger Tatarian. However, the majority of the trustees voted to name the school after philanthropists Francine and Murray Farber. The panel on Sunday Morning Matters with Fresno Unified trustee Keshia Thomas and Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld discussed if the trustees got it right and if the process was fair.