Panel: Stimulus or No Stimulus? Is Newsom’s second stimulus payment keeping people from going back to work?

Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to issue middle class families another round of stimulus checks as part of $75 billion budget surplus. Is the extra stimulus keeping people from going back to work? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with former district 21 congressman T.J Cox and former director of the USDA farm service agency under the Trump administration Connie Conway weighs in on the governor’s historic spending plan that he describes as the largest investment in the people of California.
