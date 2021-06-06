From a resolution to reversing course, what a difference a day makes. In a matter of 24 hours Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer endured his first significant test in how to govern the residents of Fresno and the LGBTQ community. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Bill McEwen and Larry Powell discuss the mayor’s resolution before he had a change of heart and decided to be in support of raising the Pride flag at City Hall.
Panel: Resolution or Reversing Course? How did Dyer handle his first big test as mayor over the controversy of raising the Pride flag at City Hall?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: