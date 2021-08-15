Panel: Polls! Polls! Polls! Should we trust the multiple recall polls that show Gov. Newsom losing voter support?

The city of Fresno may be open to lawsuits after their own cannabis locator map shows one potential site for a dispensary is less than 800 feet away from an elementary school? The city of Fresno is in the final stages of awarding cannabis licenses to 21 companies who have applied. One applicant, a "Cookies-brand" retail store is being considered by the city at the old Toledo's location, 7315 N. Blackstone Ave. According to the city's own cannabis locator map, the building is less than 800-feet away from Clovis' Pinedale elementary school. It falls under council member Mike Karbassi's district. He joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to explain how this has the potential of opening up lawsuits against the city.