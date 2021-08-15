Panel: Polls! Polls! Polls! Should we trust the multiple recall polls that show Gov. Newsom losing voter support?

Is governor Gavin Newsom losing support among voters? Multiple polls suggest he is and that question one on the recall ballot is virtually a toss-up. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Tom Del Beccaro and Amanda Renteria discuss if voters should trust what the polls are showing and if Newsom is starting to get nervous about his political fate with four weeks left before the recall election.
by: Alexan Balekian