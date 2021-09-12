Governor Gavin Newsom is using his close ties to the White House to power his recall campaign in California. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with political writers Lara Korte of the Sacramento Bee and CalMatters columnist Dan Walters weigh in on the President’s first visit to California since taking office. President Biden will join Newsom on the campaign trail in Long Beach on Monday after surveying wildfire damage in northern California. It comes as Vice President Kamala Harris stumped with Newsom in the Bay Area this last week. The panel discusses what this means for Newsom not only for the recall, but for his political future nationally.
Panel: Political Firepower? Will the campaign visits from the President and VP propel Newsom’s national image?
