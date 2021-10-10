This Los Angeles adopted the strictest COVID vaccination mandate in the country, leaving many here in the Central Valley wondering if Fresno will follow suit. The new mandate in Los Angeles says that no one can go into an indoor public place unless they show proof of vaccination. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with conservative talk show host from KXEX, Guillermo Moreno along with democratic state delegate and Earlimart board president Abigail Solis weigh in on the mandate and Clovis Unified’s decision to ditch the livestream feature for their board meetings.
Panel: No Shot! No Service! Will Fresno city council adopt L.A.’s strict COVID vaccine mandate to enter indoor public spaces?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: