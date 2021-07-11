The countdown to the recall special election is nearing two months, but are California voters paying attention? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with KMJ political commentator Michael Der Manouel Jr. and Fresno County democrats committee member David Rowell weigh on the upcoming election and if there’s a candidate in the field that is winning over voters.
Panel: Newsom or the field? Is there a candidate in the recall race that is changing minds and votes against Newsom
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: