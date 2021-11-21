Panel – Is South Valley assemblyman the democratic front-runner in CA-21 as Cox bows out officially and endorses Rudy Salas?

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Pam Whalen and Eulalio Gomez discuss the new twist in what has become one of the most heated congressional races in the country. This week former CA-21 congressman T.J. Cox officially announced he will be endorsing assemblyman Rudy Salas instead of running again. Cox flipped the seat Blue in 2018, but lost it back to republican David Valadao in 2020.
by: Alexan Balekian