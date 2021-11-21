Panel – Is South Valley assemblyman the democratic front-runner in CA-21 as Cox bows out officially and endorses Rudy Salas?

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) --The city of Fresno is receiving millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government. City leaders are allocating a portion to help local businesses.

"The midyear budget adjustment is being outlined right now as we speak," said council president Luis Chavez, adding that the city is awaiting funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).