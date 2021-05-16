State health officials admit they were caught off guard when the CDC decided to alter their face mask guidance this last week, saying all those who are now fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear face coverings or social distance whether indoors or outdoors. Governor Newsom had said he was ready loosen the state mask mandate for outdoor use only on June 15th. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with T.J. Cox and Connie Conway debate how the governor should handle this, especially with a likely recall election hanging in the balance.
Panel: Is it time to unmask California! Should Newsom end his state mask mandate immediately following CDC announcement?
by: Alexan Balekian