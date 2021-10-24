Panel – Is governor Newsom paying attention to parents, students and teachers who are walking out of the classroom protesting the vaccine mandate?

This week democrat and state assemblyman Rudy Salas added his name to the crowded field of candidates looking to unseat republican David Valadao in the 21st congressional district. Republican watchdogs are questioning Salas' signs at his congressional announcement on Monday, saying he violated a federal campaign rule. The panel with former Valley congressman T.J. Cox and Fresno county supervisor Nathan Magsig discuss Salas' announcement, his campaign signs and the state commission in charge of redistricting the political map.