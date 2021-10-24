This week thousands of parents, students and teachers demonstrated a statewide walkout protesting governor Gavin Newsom’s COVID vaccine mandate that is set to effect in July of next year. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Nathan Magsig and former Valley congressman T.J. Cox weigh in on what the impact is and their message as community and elected leaders.
Panel – Is governor Newsom paying attention to parents, students and teachers who are walking out of the classroom protesting the vaccine mandate?
