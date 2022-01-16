Governor Gavin Newsom’s primary focus on his record $286 billion spending plan is expanding healthcare to all Californians, including those who are undocumented. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with L.A. Times columnist Laurel Rosenhall and CalMatters columnist Dan Walters talks about the governor’s plan versus what some democrat state lawmakers are proposing for a universal healthcare system.
Panel: Healthcare For All? Are Californians in favor of a state-run healthcare for all system even if it means raising taxes?
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: