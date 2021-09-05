Governor Gavin Newsom will have the President by his side in the coming days before the recall election. Newsom confirming President Biden will make a trip out to California, his first since being in office, to join Newsom on the campaign trail. The Sunday Morning Matters panels with Keshia Thomas and Diane Pearce talk about if young voters are turning out and if the visit by the President is irresponsible following the tragic exit in Afghanistan.
Panel: Good or Bad Idea? Facing harsh criticism over Afghanistan exit, Biden plans first trip to CA as President to join Newsom’s campaign
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: