The Fresno city council walks back their near 70% pay raise after receiving significant push back from the public. This week the council voted and approved a 39% pay raise over the next three years. The council modeled after the Fresno county supervisors salaries which is tied to superior court judges in California. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with current Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau and former county supervisor Henry Perea weigh in on this controversial topic.