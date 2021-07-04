A recall election date is now set and the final price tag comes in at $275 million. September 14th is the day voters in California will head to polls and decide if governor Gavin Newsom should remain in office or be booted. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Cal Matters columnist and Sacramento BEE political writer Lara Korte discuss what transpired this week and why state republicans lawmakers are crying foul.
Panel: Fair & Square or Cheating? Did democrat state lawmakers alter the recall rules to benefit governor Newsom?
