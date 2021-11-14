Is Fresno county’s redistricting process fair or one that discriminates? The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno city council member Miguel Arias and Fresno county supervisor and board president Steve Brandau weigh in on the accusations of the process being hostile and racist during public hearings at the Hall of Records.
Panel: Fair and Equitable or Anti-Black? Is the redistricting process playing out on the Fresno county/city level, an equitable one or does it discriminate?
