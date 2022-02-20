Panel: Ethics or Race? Was council member Bredefeld’s op-ed more about Soria’s ethics on council or attacking a leader of color

The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Corrin Rankin, (California GOP vice chair for the Central Valley) and Nasreen Johnson, (SCCCD board president) weigh in on the scathing op-ed by Fresno city council member Garry Bredefeld outlining what he calls unethical practices on the council by Esmeralda Soria. One of Soria’s colleagues called it an attack on a leader of color.

