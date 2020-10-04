Panel: Did police auditor’s delayed review of excessive force create a bigger cloud of controversy over transparency as mayor is about select new police chief?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the coming days Fresno mayor Lee Brand along with mayor-elect Jerry Dyer will select the city’s new police chief but it could come under a cloud of controversy over transparency.

This week the police auditor concluded a Fresno police officer used excessive force in an incident back in January of 2019 involving then 17-year old London Wallace. However, the auditor held the report in fear it would spark violent protests following the death of George Floyd. It also contradicts the original report from the police department justifying the officer’s actions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Political Stories

More Politics