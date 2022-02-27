View Post

Clovis Unified voted unanimously on Wednesday to allow students to remain in class if they choose not to wear a mask. Under governor Gavin Newsom’s state mandate, all public and private schools must enforce staff and students to wear a face covering inside the classroom. The Sunday Morning Matters panel weighed in on the board’s vote to allow parents and their children to make the decision to wear a mask or not in the classroom. Clovis Unified maintains they are still requiring kids to come to school with a mask but if they don’t, it will not be enforced.

Clovis Unified school board released this document of their reasoning behind the vote:

This is the letter parents received from Clovis Unified following Wednesday’s school board vote:

“In light of continued improvements in local COVID-19 conditions and in an on-going effort to prioritize in-person learning for all students, the Clovis Unified Governing Board took action today to modify current procedures for enforcing K-12 mask requirements on campus.



It remains the requirement that all students will wear face coverings while indoors at school until such time as California’s K-12 school requirements change. As part of the required enforcement, if a student arrives at school without a face covering, a mask will be offered to the student. If a student refuses to wear a mask indoors parents will be notified and reminded of the mask mandate, but a student will not be removed from class. Students are also expected to wear a mask while on school buses based on federal regulation.



The Governing Board’s adoption of an enforcement process that allows an unmasked student to remain in class is consistent with flexibility given to schools in California’s K-12 Guidance to create enforcement processes that consider local circumstances. It also reflects a gradual lessening of restrictions, such as the January modification to quarantine and isolation timeframes, and last week’s decision by Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) to end student contact tracing mandates and testing expectations, as the transition to a state of normalcy continues.



Other factors considered in making this adjustment included:

Current COVID-19 data provided by FCDPH showing exponentially improving conditions across the county consistent with an endemic phase of COVID-19;

Fresno County’s February 16 decision to lift contact tracing mandates and testing expectations for students based on an evaluation of risk factors to students;

Facility improvements and sanitizing practices at every school site that include HVAC upgrades, free-standing HEPA filtration air purifiers, and daily cleaning procedures.

Availability of vaccination, no-cost testing, and KN-95 and/or N-95 masks; and

California’s recent relaxation of adult face covering requirements as we move to an endemic phase of COVID-19.

Updated procedures for K-12 mask enforcement are effective February 24 in Clovis Unified. We will continue to update families as local or state conditions impacting schools change.”



