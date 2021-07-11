Panel – Climate Change or Political Negligence? Is Newsom’s request to Californians, farmers to cut back on water too little too late?

Californians and farmers are being asked to cut back 15% on their daily usage of water as the state endures one of the driest summers on record. Governor Gavin Newsom made the request on Thursday but has yet to declare a drought emergency for the entire state. Is this more about climate change or political negligence? The Sunday Morning Matters panel weighs in.
