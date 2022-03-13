A Fresno city council member is under fire for allegedly leaking classified information that could compromise an FBI investigation involving a phishing scam where the city of Fresno lost more than $600,000 of taxpayer money. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Larry Powell and Bill McEwen weigh in on the information leaked to the media and the on-going saga between the Fresno county District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and her investigation into certain city council members violating city charter and possible Brown Act violations.