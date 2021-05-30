This week governor Gavin Newsom rolled out his COVID vaccine incentive program to get more shots in arms, and you could become an instant millionaire. Newsom launched a $116 million dollar “Vax for the Win” lottery campaign to get more shots into arms. Those who are vaccinated will automatically have their names entered to win. The next two million people to get vaccinated will also receive a gift card. The Sunday Morning Matters panel Clint Olivier and Craig Scharton weigh in on the new incentive program and also the major shakeup with the High Speed Rail project.
Panel – Buying votes or Getting shots in arms? Is ‘Vax for the Win’ lottery a true vaccine incentive or buying recall votes
