Just hours before the Fresno city council was to vote on a new amended proposal regarding Granite Park, the Fresno County district attorney opened up an investigation for allegations into possible Brown Act violations by some council members over Granite Park. The agenda item was tabled during Thursday’s city council meeting, but it raises more questions and controversy over the contentious relationship between the city and Terence Frazier. Council members Garry Bredefeld and Miguel Arias weigh in on the set of circumstances.
Panel – Brown Act Violation? Fresno Co. DA investigates city council for possible Brown Act violations over Granite Park proposal, developer blasts Smittcamp
by: Alexan BalekianPosted: / Updated: