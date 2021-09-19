Panel – Being unvaccinated is like driving drunk? Fresno Co. democratic party demands mayor Dyer to issue vaccine mandate for all city employees

Fresno city employees who are not vaccinated will now need to test weekly, but a local political party says that’s not enough. The Fresno county democratic party issued a letter to Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer demanding all city employees must be mandated or face being fired. They compared the unvaccinated workers to that of driving drunk. The Sunday Morning Matters panel weighed on the letter and if mayor Dyer should respond.
