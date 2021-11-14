Panel: Beer Me or Can it? Should Fresno State eliminate alcohol sales inside Bulldog stadium following massive brawl triggering national embarrassment

The city of Fresno receiving another black eye on the national level after a massive brawl broke out inside Bulldog stadium leading to the arrest of five people. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno city council member Miguel Arias and Fresno county supervisor Steve Brandau weigh on the argument to ban alcohol sales and if political statements at tailgates should also be banned. Before the panel aired, University president Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval declined an invitation to be on Sunday Morning Matters.