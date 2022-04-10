The feud between the city of Fresno and Granite Park’s operator became even more heated this week following new accusations made by two city council members. On Monday morning the city council and the mayor will hold a closed session meeting to discuss operations at Granite Park. Council members Garry Bredefeld and Mike Karbassi claim the city is not covered under Granite Park’s insurance plan which could result leaves the city liable if something happens on the grounds of the park, costing taxpayers millions.

On Sunday Morning Matters, the panel with Bredefeld and former Valley congressman T.J. Cox discuss if the operator Terence Frazier has been shown favoritism by the council or if Bredefeld and Karbassi are playing politics.