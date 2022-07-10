At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider banning ‘safe and sane’ fireworks following a series of fires on the 4th of July due to illegal fireworks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Buddy Mendes and policy editor for Fresno Land Danielle Bergstrom discuss if this is truly the answer to stopping fires from being ignited during the July 4th holiday.