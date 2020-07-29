Pandemic prompts Big Fresno Fair to move to a drive-thru, virtual experience

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair is shifting gears. After months of monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday that in-person events will be cancelled for its 2020 run.

Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias spoke out last month when organizers announced they were going ahead with a scaled-back, in-person fair. He was pleased to see a change in plans.

“This is not the time for us to bring together more than half a million people,” said Tuesday. “Not only are our hospitals overwhelmed and we don’t have a vaccine, nor will we have one this year, but we have the national guard and the military running nursing homes in Fresno.”

Organizers are now opting to make the fair’s 137th year a drive-thru and virtual experience.

Arias said, until now, Fresno County and Kern County were only two of 60 state fairs still planning an in-person event.

“Every disaster has high points and low points,” said Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra. “We’re going through a time of crisis. I remain optimistic that we will get through it but we do need to get very focused on exactly what needs to be done.”

Organizers will continue working with Fresno County Department of Health and are hoping to still provide some traditions, including making some competitive exhibits virtual.

The transformation is being billed as a ‘reimagining’ of the fair experience.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.