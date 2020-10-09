Pandemic potential: How Frida Café’s owner turned a dream into reality

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – There is no question businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, but in the midst of the pandemic one resident used the situation as motivation to open up Downtown Fresno’s Frida Café. It’s a dream he’s had for some time.

“It wasn’t until the beginning of COVID that I really started putting things into action,” said Albee Sanchez, owner of Frida Cafe, located inside the restaurant Los Panchos. “I wanted to create something that leaves an impression with someone and when they come back they bring someone with them.”

The restaurant is inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. Every detail from the moment a customer walks in- to when they walk out with their drink – is meant for them to experience Kahlo.

“Frida Kahlo is an inspiration as someone who doesn’t like to follow in line,” Sanchez said.

After being unemployed because of the pandemic, Sanchez said he was motivated to take steps to open up the café.

Each drink is uniquely made, Sanchez said the menu is meant to be illustrated in a way where customers can ask questions and have a conversation with employees.

“If it’s pink, your drink will be pink. If it’s brown, your drink will be brown and so on,” he said referring to the menu. “I wanted to create flavors that were not only indicative of a standard coffee house but it also had to be intertwined with Frida and the Mexican culture.”

Frida Café is one of a couple of businesses that have opened during the pandemic.

Jimmy Cerracchio, the president & CEO of Downtown Fresno Partnership, said it’s all about businesses being able to adapt to the circumstances.

“It kind of shows how people are looking at these partnerships and seeing what they can do with existing businesses, he’s operating with Los Panchos,” Cerracchio said. “Modernist, a cocktail bar, has found food options and is partnering with food providers.”

In addition to adaptation and hard work that goes behind starting up a new business in the middle of the pandemic, Sanchez said a huge part of it is the response from the community.

“Being Hispanic, these are my roots. Seeing that here in Fresno, which is really influenced by people of color, I love seeing stuff like that,” Valley resident Luis Ramirez said. Thursday was his first time visiting the café.

Sanchez said people from all over the state have come to the café.

“When people come here, there’s no doubt that they’re going to experience Frida. We’ve had people come from San Jose, Livermore,” he said.

Frida Café is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the outdoor patio is open for the cafe from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

