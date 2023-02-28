FRESNO, Calif. (KPGE) – The Central Valley Food Bank is expecting an influx of residents to walk through the door once the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (S.N.A.P). ends.

S.N.A.P. will expire on Wednesday, ending food stamps for millions of Americans.

Central California Food Bank Co-CEO Natalie Caples joined our station to talk about what the food bank expects in the coming days.

“Since the pandemic, the food bank has been experiencing a significant increase in emergency food assistance,” said Caples. “But because the federal government acted very quickly at the beginning of the pandemic to provide this additional benefit, these emergency allotments through S.N.A.P., the food bank was able to focus on those that were not eligible.”

Caples called inflation the “perfect storm” due to rising costs including gas, food, and other goods.

“We fully expect to see a significant spike in individuals accessing the emergency food network once more,” said Caples. “Our neighbors are still feeling the economic shockwaves of 2020 with inflation.”

The Central California Food Bank was serving about 280,000 neighbors before the pandemic. Now, the food bank is serving between 310,000-320,000 neighbors.

With the financial assistance from COVID-19 running out, the organization expects an even greater need.

“Families are going to have a huge deficit in their grocery budget,” said Caples. “So that means that they are choosing between food and medicine. Do they allocate food in their budget? Or do they put gas in their car to get to work? For seniors, it means paying for food or medical bills.”

If you would like to help you can do so here: https://ccfoodbank.org/