Pancho Barraza to make a stop in Fresno at the Save Mart Center

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a release, representatives from the Save Mart Center announced Tuesday that Pancho Barraza would be bringing his “30 Anniversario Tour” to Fresno.

“El Ídolo de las multitudes” will visit the Central Valley on March 5, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 3 at 10:00 am on Ticketmaster and at the arena box office.

Officials say the 2022 tour offers “an even better production than what he already has accustomed to his followers” promising “the sound of mariachi, bands, and norteño for three hours.”

