FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pancho Barraza is coming back to Fresno.

The Mexican singer-songwriter is bringing his Leyenda En Vida Tour to the Save Mart Center on Saturday, Oct. 28.

He’s best known as the “Poeta del Amor” (poet of love) and is a best-selling composer and interpreter of bandas, rancheras and romanticas, which he merges all with pop.

Tickets are on sale now and available online at Ticketmaster.