FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say was arrested after being caught on camera pepper-spraying Palestine supporters in a 2021 case has reached a plea deal.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Brian Turner was caught on a phone camera pepper spraying Pro-Palestinian protestors at Blackstone and Nees Avenues in 2021.

On Monday, the DA stated Turner pled no contest to a misdemeanor count of illegal use of tear gas. The other charges of felony illegal use of tear gas and hate crime enhancement have been dropped.

Officials say the case will be thrown out entirely if Turner completes 40 hours of community service.