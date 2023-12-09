FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Fresno city councilmember says the raising of the Palestinian flag in Downtown Fresno “sends a terrible message to our city and about our city.”

Councilmember Garry Bredefled, who was called out by the group raising the Palestinian flag on Friday, says the city should instead stand by Israel in response to the conflict that started when Hamas forces launched their attacks into Israel almost two months ago.

Since then, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, over 17,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war.

As of Friday, the Palestinian flag is waving in the City of Fresno’s Eaton Plaza, where the Israel flag was raised just two months ago.

Organizers met with city councilmember Miguel Arias to raise the flag and have their voices heard. The move was the first of it’s kind in the United States for a city as large as Fresno.

“Today I stand with our Palestinian community in solidarity for the thousands of lives that have been lost in this conflict,” said Councilmember Miguel Arias. “They asked our office to help facilitate the flag raising.”

Councilmember Arias was a driving force behind getting the flag raised in this special ceremony.

“Ultimately this isn’t about elected officials, this is about the community. The community in Fresno has a right to raise a flag in a free speech park, that has been designated by the Mayor of Fresno, as a free speech area,” Arias said. “Free for anyone to raise a flag, and today we celebrate the latest group.”

He says the Palestinian flag raising was done on short notice, and that’s why some officials weren’t able to attend – but it didn’t stop some people from also calling out the mayor for not being there.

“The reason we are here today is the stand of our one Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who indeed let us down,” said an organizer. “His actions were a slap in the face for the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim community in this one Fresno of his.”

We reached out to the Mayor’s office but did not receive a response. The mayor, however, wasn’t the only one called out.

“The guy who started the whole lie and raised the Israeli flag, Garry Bredefeld,” said an organizer.

“I think it sends a terrible message to our city and about our city,” said Councilmember Bredefeld in response.

We spoke exclusively with Garry Bredfeld about his feelings towards the Palestinian flag raising. He feels it should not have happened.

“We raised the Israeli flag as we should’ve done,” he said.

Bredefeld was at the Israel flag raising along with Mayor Dyer. He wants peace in the region, but sees that as Israel winning this war.

“This is about an evil and brutal regime (Hamas) that must be destroyed,” Bredefeld said. “And we should stand with Israel to destroy them.”

For some people in Fresno, solidarity with Palestine is at the front of their minds.

“La raza por Gaza,” said one rally-attender, Elizabeth Lira. “I think it’s really important for everybody to be out here, not just people from the Middle East. As Latinos, we know the pain of oppression, it’s really important we stand in solidarity.”

While the mayor hasn’t commented on the Palestinian flag being raised, several city leaders agree that finding a peaceful end in this war is a priority. Organizers tell us Pro-Palestinian rallies will continue near Fresno’s River Park twice a week.