FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of protestors gathered on the corners of Blackstone and Nees Avenues on Tuesday evening all with the same message; free Palestine and stop the violence.

“We are going to gather out here today. We are going to get a couple of hundred people to stand on the streets on Blackstone and Nees,” said Reza Nekumanesh, the Executive Director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.

“We are in the midst of a series of war crimes. It’s not new there has been a long list of war crimes since 1948 but right now we are in the thick of it, so we are gathering today to raise those voices.”

Nekumanesh said the recent attacks on a hospital in Gaza, plus the thousands of Palestinian lives lost in the last week alone is uncalled for.

“We want to call out the war crimes that were committed to the people of Gaza,” he said. “Who were told to leave south, leave the north and go south, and when they did they were attacked.”

Nekumanesh was joined by hundreds of protestors who took up nearly all four corners of the busy Fresno intersection.