FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grand reopening ceremony was held Thursday for the PAL Boxing Center in Fresno.

Local leaders are excited about the positive changes it will bring to the community.

“We’re excited about opening PAL Boxing, me and Rita been doing it a long time,” said Pete Santellano of PAL Boxing.

To celebrate the grand reopening, there was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a check presentation by Cal Viva for $25,000.

“There’s so many stories that we have to tell where our youth have been rescued or have been doing great things simply because of our pal boxing program,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

The program is coming back after its building suffered a fire in 2019, followed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was a fire here not that long ago and it burned this facility and with our families here this is a highly used facility for our youth,” explained Fresno City councilmember Luiz Chavez.

“A program that was extremely exciting, it got shut down in 2019 as the result of a fire right here at Romain,” said Mayor Dyer.

The Police Activities League or PAL boxing of Fresno has provided local youth with outlets and mentoring opportunities.

The program was started back in 2008 by retired narcotics officer Pete Santellano and a community volunteer named Rita Ramirez.

“That’s exactly what pal does on a day-to-day basis, they provide a space for learning, and healing, a place to work out their energy get guidance from mentors, a safe place to interact with positive role models,” said Fresno City Council President Nelson Esparza.

Now city leaders say the program’s return will once again benefit the youth in the community.

During the event, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama told a story about when he was a child and visited a center just like PAL.

He explained that the center changed his life for the better and he knows it will do the same for youth in the area.