Pair of fires across Fresno leave residents displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters battled a pair of residential fires across Fresno on Saturday morning that left occupants displaced by the flames.

The first blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the area of Ashlan and Millbrook avenues, said Battalion Chief Bob Camp. Arriving crews found the fire at a second-floor unit.

Firefighters reported the apartment sustained “considerable amount of damage” in the fire and was uninhabitable.

One person was displaced by the blaze and requested assistance from the Red Cross, Camp said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A total of seven engines three trucks, two battalion chiefs and two safety officers responded to the fire.

The second fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dewitt Avenue and Tulare Street, Camp said. Responding crews arrived to find the garage well-involved with flames.

The blaze was contained to the garage while the interior of the residence was spared from flames.

The home was considered uninhabitable for the time being as utilities had to be shut off for the safety of residents and first responders, Camp said. A total of four adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

Three engines, two trucks, a battalion chief and a safety officer responded to the blaze.

