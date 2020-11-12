‘Painting for Patriots’ honors Fresno veteran homeowners

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Veterans living in one Fresno neighborhood were thanked for their service with a small gesture – right outside their front door.

Bonadelle Neighborhoods organized the ‘Painting for Patriots’ effort Wednesday, painting American flags next to the homeowner’s addresses on the street curb outside their home.

The company says the effort is to thank veterans for their service.

“Painting for the veterans is a way for our family to show our appreciation and respect for all that our veteran homeowners have done,” said Lisa Bonadelle, Executive Vice President of Bonadelle Neighborhoods.