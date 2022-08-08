Image provided by the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

SACRAMENTO (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday a new judicial appointment for Fresno County Superior Court, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hilary Chittick.

According to an announcement from the governor’s office, Pahoua Lor, 42, of Fresno, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Fresno County Superior Court.

Lor has served as a part-time Immigration Attorney at The Fresno Center since 2019 and as a Staff Attorney at Central California Legal Services from 2010-2013.

Lor also earned a Juris Doctor degree from the San Joaquin College of Law.